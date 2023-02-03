In its crackdown against child marriage Assam Police on February 2 arrested 14 people from different places in Rangia. According to reports police raided different places in rangi and arrested the individuals involved in child marriage.

Police said that the arrested inviduals are currently in police custody and are being interrogated.

In yet another incident, Samaguri Police of nagaon district on February 2 conducted raids in connection with 16 cases of child marriage in Samguri arrested three other parents, including three illegal husbands.

The arrested persons have been identified as Haidul Islam, Janshed Ali, Mujibur Rahman, Ajanul Islam and Ramzan Ali.

On 2nd of February CM Himanta Biswa Sarma held a video conference with all district Superintendents, and various senior police officials.

The video meeting revolved around discussion regarding actions against the ongoing child marriage practices in Assam.

The Chief Minister also urged all the citizens to cooperate with the administration to eradicate the social evil.

The CM tweeted regarding same on February 3. ''Chaired a VC of SPs in presence of GP Singh regarding state-wide police action to be launched from tomorrow against child marriage and reviewed the arrangements. I appeal to people to extend support and cooperate with us in our endeavour to rid the state of the evil practice.''