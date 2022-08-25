While the Assam government has taken a tough stand to check the illegal trafficking of cattle, smuggling continues in the state. On Wednesday night, two persons, including 14 cows, were nabbed by members of the local village defence party while illegally transporting them at Kamarbandha in the Golaghat district.

Cattle traders have been transporting hundreds of cows daily illegally to the neighboring state of Nagaland in various ways.

A mini truck (AS05 AC 1138) from Dakshinhengara in the Golaghat district smuggled the cattle to the Athkhelia areas of the district.

The village defence party members also nabbed two youths, Papu Bora and Rafiqul Hussain, involved in the smuggling of cows.

The village defence party later handed over the vehicle along with the cows to the police as the cattle smuggled in the mini truck did not have the necessary documents. Members of the village defence party suspect that the seized cows were stolen.

The illegal trade in cattle has worried the police administration, especially in the Assam-Nagaland border areas of the Golaghat district.

Watch: