Tension prevailed in Dhubri after a thief was caught by a mob along with two air pistols and live bullets.

It is to be mentioned here that a thief named Gopal Mandal had created a terror of thieves in different parts of Dhubri city for several days.

For a few days in Dhubri, many things were stolen in Dhubri such as people's household items, temple money, and e-rickshaw battery chargers among others.

However, on June 16, the said accused was caught at Ward No. 3 in Dhubri by the public and handed it over to the police.



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A tense situation prevailed after police reached the spot later.

The public kept the police locked up for a long time, but after the arrival of the high-ranking police officer, they managed to take the thief to the police station.



The crowd later ransacked Gopal thief's house, following which pistols, live bullets, and sharp weapons were recovered from the house.

On the otherhand, many sharp weapons, intoxicating tablets and stolen gold items have been recovered.

