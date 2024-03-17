Assam: 14-year-old girl commits suicide in Goalpara due to alleged denial of Ramadan leave
In a tragic incident in Assam, a 14-year-old girl working at a brick kiln committed suicide following alleged denial of leave during Ramadan. The event has sparked debates on labour rights and religious freedom, causing heightened tensions in the region.
A 14 year old teenage girl took extreme step of suicide after the denial of leave during Ramadan at the SBF Brick kiln in Shingimar, West Goalpara. Allegations have been directed against the brick kiln owners for their refusal to grant the girl's family's request for a holiday.
The incident has left the community in shock and sorrow with tensions running high in the area. The girl's family was left emotionally shattered by the owner's refusal to grant leave leading to the heartbreaking decision made by the teenager.
As discussions arise about labor rights and religious freedoms, the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event. Efforts are underway to address the underlying issues and tensions,with authorities and community leaders working towards resolution and justice for all involved parties.
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