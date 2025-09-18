Assam: 14-year-old girl rescued from child marriage in Barpeta, groom absconding

A shocking case of child marriage has surfaced in Chariatpur village under Kalgachia police station in Barpeta district, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly forced into marriage with a much older man.



According to police reports, the family members involved in arranging the illegal marriage have been identified as Araz Khan, son of Shamsul Haque of Chariatpur village; Jamal Hussain, son of Osman Gani of Chatipur village in Chirang district; and Insan Ali, son of Hazrat Ali.





The police successfully rescued the minor girl from the situation; however, the groom and several key accused are currently absconding. During the rescue operation, the groom’s family members reportedly obstructed police officials, further escalating tensions in the area.





So far, three accused have been arrested in connection with the case, while the main accused remains on the run. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who have demanded swift action, immediate arrests of all culprits, and strict punishment for those involved in the heinous act.





Authorities have assured that necessary legal steps will be taken under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and investigations are ongoing.