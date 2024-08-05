A class 8 student lost her life after being swept away by a river in Rangjuli on August 5. The victim, Pragya Rabha (14), was a resident of Moishkhali Khamar village and a student at St. Francis of Assisi High School.

Pragya, accompanied by her mother and other family members, had visited the village for a day trip. In the afternoon, while returning from the fields, she attempted to wash her hands and feet in a small river at Thakuriapara. Tragically, the river current quickly overpowered her, and she was immediately carried away by the water.

Also read: ONGC ramps up gas production in Tripura to meet power plant demand

Upon receiving news of the incident, the Rangjuli police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the scene. Local residents also joined the search effort, diving into the water in hopes of locating the missing girl. After an extensive search, her body was eventually found submerged in the river.

The Rangjuli police transported Pragya's body to the police station before sending it to Goalpara for a postmortem examination.

