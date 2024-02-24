In a crackdown upon illegal moneylenders across the state, Assam Police has arrested a total of 141 persons so far since February 1, 2024.

This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media today, where he stated that 141 individuals have been arrested so far by Assam Police.

"On the directions of HCM Dr @himantabiswa, operations against exploitative money lenders have been intensified; a total of 141 people have been arrested since February 1, 2024. ₹28.3 lakh along with various documents, ornaments and vehicles have also been seized," said the Assam CM on X.

#UPDATE📢



On the directions of HCM Dr @himantabiswa, operations against exploitative money lenders have been intensified; a total of 141 people have been arrested since February 1, 2024.



₹28.3 lakh along with various documents, ornaments and vehicles have also been seized. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) February 24, 2024

Over the past few days, police across the state have been cracking down on illegal moneylenders.

All the persons apprehended as part of this widescale crackdown have been apprehended with money that has been extorted from their victims.



Also Read: Assam police arrested 14 money lenders from Barpeta, cash recovered

Most of these people are running illegal moneylending rackets and have been demanding high-interest rates from their customers.

Many people have faced harassment from these illegal moneylenders who pay large amounts on high-interest rates, and then act like loan sharks on their victims.

Earlier on February 23, the Assam Police apprehended 14 moneylenders from Barpeta.

Barpeta Police arrested 14 money lenders from Barpeta, Barpeta Road, Howly, and Sorbhog police station areas and recovered and seized cash Rs 68590, Bank Cheques, Land Documents, Stamp Papers, Registers, and Notebooks from their possession.

Meanwhile, 13 cases have been registered. Investigation of the cases in progress.

A significant amount of cash has been recovered from their possession. Further details are awaited as the investigation is still ongoing.