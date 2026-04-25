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Assam: 1,475 bottles of cough syrup seized in Guwahati raid, one arrested

Assam: 1,475 bottles of cough syrup seized in Guwahati raid, one arrested

Guwahati police seized 1,475 bottles of cough syrup in a raid targeting illegal sales. One arrest was made, and investigations continue to uncover the distribution network.

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Assam: 1,475 bottles of cough syrup seized in Guwahati raid, one arrested

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of the West Guwahati Police District from Gorchuk Police Station conducted a raid at a hideout in Belwali Path, Boragaon, in Guwahati, Assam.

 

During the operation, police seized 1,475 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup suspected to be meant for illegal distribution.

 

One accused, identified as Pandav Kumar from Mansi, Bihar, was arrested in connection with the case.

 

Police have initiated legal proceedings, and further investigation is underway.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Apr 25, 2026
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