Assam: 15 candidates in fray for Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

A total of 15 candidates are now in the fray for the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election after three candidates, including the nominee of the Trinamool Congress, withdrew their nominations on September 19, election officials said.

Saturday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

During scrutiny on Friday, 18 of the 25 nominations filed for the bypoll were found valid. Three candidates subsequently withdrew from the contest, leaving 15 candidates in the fray.

Those who withdrew are Abdul Salam of the All India Trinamool Congress, Karimullah Sheikh of the Navarang Congress Party and Independent candidate Purushottam Behera.

The key candidates contesting the bypoll include BJP's Debashis Sharma, Congress's Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

Sharma, a former IAS officer, is the BJP candidate, while Bora is a former MLA contesting on a Congress ticket. Ajmal, who heads the All India United Democratic Front, is a three-term former MP from the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

The Nagaon bypoll was necessitated after sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Lok Sabha as well as from the party to contest the Assam Assembly election from Dispur as a BJP candidate.

The constituency will go to polls on October 6, while counting of votes will be held on October 9.