In a major breakthrough, Dhubri ChildLine Unit conducted a massive operation against child labour's where in 15 numbers of child labourers rescued from different tea stalls and street vendors at various river bank market areas of Dhubri town.

In the operation, a unit of Labour Department, District Child Protection Unit and Child Welfare Committee of Dhubri district co-operated with the ChildLine Unit to make the raid a success.

Following which, the raid operation were carried out at five river bank markets in Dhubri town from where the childrens were recovered. However, what kind of action against all the shop owners will be impose it's not clear as of yet.

Dhubri's ChildLine district co-ordinator Abdul Hakim, said that the drive was conducted to rescue the children working in shops as labourers and street vendors instead of attending school. This kind of drive will continue in the upcoming days.

As per sources, all the rescued children are aged between 10-14 years old. Later, the children were taken for medical clearance and shifted to Care India Children Home, Surjyakhata in Bilasipara.