In a shocking incident, over fifteen children fell ill after consuming curd from a sweet shop in Harangajao, Assam. The children were rushed to Harangajao Public Health Centre for treatment after they started vomiting profusely.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the quality of food being served to children, particularly in schools under the Mid Day Meal scheme.

In a related development, two arrests were made in connection with fraud and irregularities involving the Mid Day Meal program at Khusurabari High School. Neena Majumdar, the headmistress of the school, and Mintu Saha, a business owner from Mazbat, were apprehended by the police.

The local guardians and members of the school management committee had raised concerns about the MDM system and filed a complaint at the Mazbat police station. Upon investigation, the headmistress admitted to the fraud.

The management committee and guardians had conducted an inquiry at the Mazbat cooperative society where the school head had acquired the rice under the MDM plan and found gross irregularities. The headmistress promised to return the remaining rice bags to the school after confessing to the crime.

The school's guardians and management committee have demanded the suspension or prompt transfer of the headmistress, and a message to this effect was sent to the deputy commissioner of the Udalguri district on March 30 last year.