Assam: 15-foot python rescued by locals in Boko’s Belpara

A giant python, estimated to be around 15 feet long and weighing nearly 30 kg, was rescued by local residents at Belpara in Boko after it was spotted perched on a tree early September 4 morning.

The sighting caused concern among villagers, who suspected that the large reptile could have been responsible for the disappearance of domestic ducks and chickens in the area over the past few days.

After spotting the python on the tree, local residents carefully brought it down and handed it over to the Forest Department.

The rescue attracted considerable attention among residents, with several villagers gathering at the spot to witness the operation.

Forest Department officials are expected to take necessary measures for the python’s safe release into a suitable natural habitat.