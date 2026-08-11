Assam: 15 gold biscuits hidden inside shoes seized in Sribhumi’s Patharkandi, one arrested

Police in Assam’s Sribhumi district have seized 15 gold biscuits weighing around 760 grams, allegedly concealed inside a specially designed compartment in a pair of shoes, during a search operation in Patharkandi.

One person, identified as Aslam Sheikh Imtiyaz, a resident of Maharashtra, has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to police sources, Patharkandi Police launched a special search operation after receiving information about the alleged transportation of gold in a passenger Sumo vehicle travelling from Aizawl. Acting on the tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle and detained the suspect following his suspicious movements.

During a search, officers examined the suspect’s footwear and allegedly found 15 gold biscuits concealed inside a secret compartment specially made within the shoes.

The recovered gold weighs approximately 760 grams and has an estimated value of around Rs 1.06 crore, according to police.

The seized gold has been taken into custody and the arrested suspect is being questioned to determine the source and intended destination of the consignment.

Police are also investigating whether the seizure is linked to a wider inter-state or cross-border gold smuggling network and are working to identify other persons who may be involved in the alleged racket.