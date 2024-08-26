At least 15 people including 2 children have been hospitalized due to food poisoning in Sipajhar.

According to sources, the affected individuals began exhibiting symptoms such as fever and severe vomiting after consuming chira (flattened rice) and curd in a local household. Initially, 12 people, including several from the same family, were rushed to the Pathrighat Block Primary Health Centre for immediate medical attention.

In a related case, three members of another family in the same area also fell ill with similar symptoms after consuming a meal at their residence.

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All 15 victims were promptly admitted to the primary health centre, where medical staff provided emergency first aid to stabilize their conditions.

Due to the severity of their symptoms, four of the affected individuals, including two children, were referred to Mangaldoi Civil Hospital for more advanced treatment. The local health authorities are investigating the source of the contamination and urging residents to exercise caution with their food consumption.