At least 15 people were admitted to a hospital in a case of food poisoning in Golaghat district of Assam on August 6 (Saturday).

The incident took place at Selengi village in the Golaghat district.

According to reports, the villagers were attending a religious function at the residence of one Deepak Phukan, where they were were served ‘chira-doi’ (flattened rice and yoghurt) as ‘prasad.’

After several attendees had to be rushed to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat, it was suspected that the yoghurt was contaminated.

This incident has been reported merely days after at least nine children got sick due to suspected food poisoning at a school.

The incident took place at No. 2 Bengenakhowa Primary School.

According to reports, the children fell sick after having lunch at school.