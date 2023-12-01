Leaders from 15 opposition parties of the state gathered in Dibrugarh on Thursday for a two-day conclave aimed at formulating strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The conclave, organised under the banner of the United Opposition Forum, Assam, brought together prominent political parties such as the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Jatiya Dal-Asom, Aam Aadmi Party, TMC, NCP, CPI, CPM, CPI(ML), RJD, Janata Dal (United), All India Forward Bloc, All Party Hill Leaders Conference and Shiv Sena (UBT).



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The Forum has adopted a state-specific common manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at a political convention in Dibrugarh.

The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed on the lines of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also adopted a "chargesheet against the BJP" during the convention.

The leaders of the Forum addressed the workers and representatives of the respective political parties on the 2nd day of the convention today held at the District Library, Dibrugarh.