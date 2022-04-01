A 15 year old girl, Ishani Bezbaruah of Amollapatty Guard quarter area in Dibrugarh shot herself.

She is admitted at Assam Medical College ICU in critical condition with head injuries. She is being ventilated.

The incident took place at her residence at Amollapatty, Dibrugarh at around 12:30pm today.

Her father is an authorized arms dealer. He runs his arms business from his shop “DKB GUN HOUSE” cum residence premises.