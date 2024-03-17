A 15-year-old schoolgirl, Minuwara Khatun, has gone missing from the village Dighirpam in Baghbar, Barpeta. The unsettling disappearance occurred on March 14, sending shockwaves through the close-knit community.

Minuwara Khatun, a student in Class 9 at Dighirpam High School set out from her residence at 7:30 am that fateful morning to sit for her exam. However she failed to return home, causing mounting concern among her parents and relatives.

Efforts to locate the missing girl have proved fruitless thus far, with no sightings or clues emerging regarding her whereabouts. Distraught family members have lodged a report with the Mandia police station, suspecting foul play in her disappearance.

Amidst rising apprehension, parents and relatives fear that Minuwara Khatun may have fallen victim to abduction by unidentified individuals. Their distress is palpable as they appeal to the authorities for swift action to ensure the safe return of their beloved daughter.

The community stands united in solidarity with the family, rallying behind them in their desperate plea for answers. As the investigation unfolds, the search for Minuwara Khatun continues, with hopes pinned on her safe reunion with her loved ones.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the missing girl to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in resolving this unsettling ordeal.

The haunting disappearance of Minuwara Khatun serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability faced by young individuals and underscores the imperative need for heightened vigilance and swift action in safeguarding our communities.