Assam: 150 arrested, mastermind identified in Dhubri communal disturbances

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said over 150 people have been arrested and the alleged mastermind behind the recent communal disturbances in Dhubri has been identified.

This comes in the wake of heightened tensions in the district after cattle parts were allegedly thrown near a temple during Eid al-Zuha, triggering widespread unrest.

Addressing the media during his second visit to Dhubri in ten days, the Chief Minister reviewed the law-and-order situation and assured strict action against those responsible for disturbing communal harmony.

"The mastermind has been identified. So far, over 150 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents. Investigations are progressing swiftly," Sarma stated.

He emphasised that shoot-at-sight orders issued during night curfew hours remain in place, highlighting the government's zero-tolerance approach to communal violence.



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Sarma also revealed that the state is considering the establishment of a permanent Indian Army base in Dhubri to bolster security in the sensitive border district. "We are in discussions with relevant authorities. A permanent army camp would greatly help in maintaining peace and enhancing our preparedness," he said.

The Chief Minister further added that intelligence and police presence would be intensified across strategic locations in the district. “Peace and communal harmony will be maintained at all costs,” he asserted.

The district administration continues to maintain strict vigil, with security forces deployed in sensitive areas and curfew restrictions partially enforced.

The incidents in Dhubri have sparked political debate and concern across the state, with calls for swift justice and sustained efforts to prevent future flare-ups.