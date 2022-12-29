In a big relief to visitors attending patients, the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has opened its guest house meant for visitors inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 15.

According to reports, visitors can stay at the rest house paying only Rs 150 per night. The rest house also has food and parking facilities.

The 156-bedded guest house, named Vishram Sadan, has been built at a cost of Rs 13.5 crores under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

With separate dormitory facilities for men and women, it will cater to the attendants of patients seeking treatment at GMCH.

It is to be mentioned here the people visiting GMCH face trouble finding a place to stay after admitting their near and dear ones to the hospital.

With thousands seeking treatment at GMCH, large numbers find themselves spending more time on the streets instead of the hospital.

Those making journeys from far-flung regions come to the capital at GMCH for its comparative economic viability. This throng of patients in waiting brings with it the problem of accommodation for those that face delays in admittance to the hospital.

Unable to find shelter in these facilities those left to fend against the elements resort to sleeping outside the hospital’s campus or on the pavements around the hospital.