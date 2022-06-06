According to a top police officer, Assam police have registered 16 cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and launched a crackdown on other such groups operating in the state, referring to PFI's alleged links with a Bangladesh-based terror group.

Two more cases have been filed against the PFI's student wing, Campus Front of India (CFI).

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Nath said charge sheets were filed in 12 cases while the probe is underway for the remaining cases.

He said on April 15, police launched a case in Barpeta district, he added, and 16 Ansarullah Bangla Team activists, including Maqibul Hussain, were arrested. During his interrogation, Hussain admitted to being the President of the PFI Barpeta district unit.

“We have found evidence that PFI has close links with Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarullah Bangla Team. Hussain was actively working for PFI in lower Assam and he has links with Ansarullah Bangla Team. He was trained by Mehdi Hasan,” Nath said.

Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team is an Al-Qaeda-backed terror group.

Several PFI personnel are working in Assam's ten districts, according to the police officer. He said, "We're keeping a tight check on PFI actions."

He further said that the group has a history of bringing up sensitive matters that are unrelated to Assam in order to provoke religious sentiments in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently urged the organisation of the Batadrava police station arson in the Nagaon district of Assam on May 21. He had previously sought the Central government to ban the PFI and close their bank account.