The Unity Forum of 16 opposition parties today met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and handed over a memorandum opposing the enforcement of the CAA.

The 16-party leadership, led by Opposition Unity Forum President Bhupen Kumar Bora and General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, met the Governor at 10 am today and briefed him on the dire situation that could arise if CA comes into force.

The opposition parties asserted that the existence of Assam will be threatened again with the implementation of the provisions of CAA, especially the future of the ethnic groups and the cultural, linguistic and economic instability of the Assamese nation.



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The Governor said he would send the issues raised in the memorandum to the President and Prime Minister's Office and discuss the matter.

However, he also pointed out the limitations of the Governor and said he could only recommend that the government reconsider what it had promised to do.

The Governor said the opposition leaders would meet the Prime Minister and brief him on the issues of CAA and request him to arrange a meeting with the Prime Minister.

The Governor of Assam, Bhupen Kumar Bora, Trinamool Congress President, Assam Jatiya Parishad President, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Raiz Dal President Akhil Gogoi and PLP President Charan Deka argued for the repeal of CA on behalf of the people of Assam. The opposition Unity Forum was represented by CPM's Isfaqur Rahman, AAP state president Dr Bhaben Chowdhury, NCP (Sharad) Paresh Barua, Samajwadi Party Assam state president Abdul Aziz and leaders of RJD and Assam Jatiya Dal.

The delegation was led by Assam Pradesh Congress General Secretaries Ramanna Barua, Bipul Gogoi, Jintu Hazarika and Opposition Unity Forum Coordinator Bedbrat Bora.