GUWAHATI: Kamrup Metro District Administration today conducted COVID test at Guwahati’s Gurukul Grammar School. A total of 16 teachers have been found positive.

Offline classes of class 9 and 10 were going on in the school during the testing process.

Meanwhile, Assam on Monday registered the sharpest-ever single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic with 6,982 fresh cases.

According to Assam government reports, the daily positivity rate (the percentage of people testing positive) of 7.87 per cent on Thursday, a day before the Bihu festivity, rose to 10.75 per cent on Monday night while it was only 0.77 per cent on January 1. Eleven deaths were logged during this period, the sharpest surge in daily deaths in six months.

The cases have gone up by 158 per cent in a day.

Reportedly, the Covid situation in Assam is likely to be reviewed in next cabinet meeting to be held on January at Haflong.