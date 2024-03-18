A 16-year-old girl, Neha Kumari, has reportedly gone missing again in the city, from her residence at Beltala Survey area.

Neha was last seen on Sunday (March 18) afternoon, leaving her rented house on Prashanti Road around 6 pm and has not returned since.

Despite searching all possible locations, her family has been unsuccessful in locating Neha. Consequently, they are now seeking the assistance of the Dispur police to investigate her disappearance.

According to sources, Neha's family is reaching out to the Dispur police regarding her disappearance and filed an FIR.