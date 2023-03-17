The Assam government on March 17 said it seized 16,000 machine-made 'Gamocha' from the markets across the state in the last year in order to promote handmade products by the weavers.

Replying to a Zero Hour discussion raised by Congress MLA Diganta Barman, Handloom and Textile Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma said the state agencies are carrying out a drive against the sale of power-loom 'Gamocha'.

The traditional Assamese scarf has recently received the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

"We have seized 16,000 Gamocha so far since April last year. We will continue this drive," he told the House.

Also Read: How Assam government's ban on power loom-made Mekhela Chador dismantled the Surat textile market

Brahma said after the seizure, the cloth is sent for laboratory testing, but Assam does not have such a facility. "We send these to Kolkata for testing and it takes time to get the report on the quality of the product... Our district officers are conducting the raids. The CM has given orders to continue with the raids and there will be no compromise on that," he added.

Along with 'Gamocha', polyester-mixed Mekhela-Chador (women's traditional dress) were also seized as per a directive from the Gauhati High Court, Brahma said.

On this, Barman suggested the government destroy the seized machine-made Gamocha in order to send a message against such products.

Surat which has been a major supplier of power loom products to Assam for quite some time, making for over 60 per cent of the North Eastern state’s consumption has a reason to worry post Assam government's diktat.

Panic has set in among the power looms weavers in Surat following the ban on the sale of power loom-manufactured Mekhela Sador and Gamusa by the Assam government.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "From March 1 to March 14 and afterwards also the sale of power loom gamosas, mekhela sadors, and power loom aronais has been banned."

"I am asking all the DCs and SPs to conduct a drive against the sale of such power loom items similar to our child marriage drive...I have asked the DCs to speak with the textile merchant association to stop bringing in such items before getting seized," he added.

Meanwhile, the Assam government through its handloom and textile department has initiated steps to procure handloom gamosas worth over Rs 100 crore in the next financial year to boost the traditional industry in the state.