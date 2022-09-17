The Gingia Police arrested as many as 17 Bangladeshi nationals in Assam’s Biswanath district here on September 17, 2022.

The Bangladeshis were held from the banks of Brahmaputra at Baghmari in Biswanath district. As per reports, the Bangladeshi nationals had entered India on tourist visas through Cooch Behar. They had travelled to many religious places across India and carried out secret preachings and religious activities, which is a violation of their tourist visas, under the leadership of one Syed Ashraful Alam who is a Peer and the leader of the group.

Syed Ashraful Alam was even warned earlier in South Salmara District during his visit to India last month.

The police reported that the arrested Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly camping in Biswanath near the banks of Brahmaputra in Behali.

All the 17 persons were brought to the police station for further interrogation. A case has been registered for violating visa rules and all are being arrested along with local organizers and produced before the court.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Masud Rana, a veterinary pharmacy; Md Sabuj Sarkar, a cultivator; Md Sultan Mahmud, a cultivator; Md Golam Ajam, an MBBS doctor; Md Ajibar Shekh, a cultivator; Sohag Chowdhury, BA student; Md Anuwar Hossain, a teacher; Mannan Ali, a businessman; Md Abdul Hakim, retired bank officer; Md Mokbul Hossain, cultivator; Md. Shah Alam Sarkar, cultivator; Syed Ashraful Alam, Software Engineer; Alom Talukder, Assistant President of Bangla Awami League; Md Badsha Sarkar, cultivator; Md Farul Meker, plumber/mechanic; Md Hafijur Rahman, History lecturer; Md Golam Robbani, cultivator.