The police officers from Bagribari Police Station carried out an operation in Mahamaya RF at midnight on Thursday(June 15) and were successful in seizing 17 cattle heads as a result of significant rains.

A police team led by Partha Pratim Duwarah, SDPO Parbatjhora, and Jyotish Das officer-in-charge Bagribari PS conducted a raid at the Makrijhora area on the basis of confidential information from a reputable source, and 17 livestock were retrieved from Makrijhora.

The alleged smuggler unlawfully transported cattle via the Mahamaya Reserve Forest's bush, instead of crossing the road, the smugglers attempted to do it from below the Makrijhora Bridge but were captured.

On Thursday night, the event took place between Dhubri and the neighboring Kokrajhar district, and the Kokrajhar district-based Bagribari Police conducted the raid.

However, by taking advantage of the night, heavy rainfall, and the woods, the smuggler was able to flee. The cattle heads were found, confiscated, and taken into custody at Bagribari Police Station by the police squad.