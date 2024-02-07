Law enforcement in Morigaon successfully apprehended 17 cyber criminals in overnight raids, as confirmed by Samiran Baishya, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Morigaon. The arrests come in the wake of an elaborate cybercrime operation that targeted unsuspecting victims.

The cyber criminals whose identities have not been disclosed were allegedly involved in a fraudulent scheme wherein they took loans in the names of foreigners using fake documents

Speaking to India Today NE, ASP Samiran Baishya stated, "Yes, it's confirmed that we arrested 17 cyber criminals last night in overnight raids”

The arrests highlight the growing threat of cybercrime and the need for vigilant law enforcement to curb such activities. The victims, who were targeted in this particular case are expected to receive justice as authorities gather evidence against the arrested individuals.