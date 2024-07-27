A 17-year-old boy lost his life due to an electric short circuit at an RSS camp in Mangaldai. The deceased, identified as Vikas Das from Daha village, was attending the ongoing RSS class camp organized by the Darrang District Committee at Barangabari High School.

The fatal incident happened while Vikas was washing his feet at the school's fire brigade, where a short circuit reportedly occurred. Preliminary reports indicate that the motor connected to the fire brigade had malfunctioned, contributing to the accident.