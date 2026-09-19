Assam: 17,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.17 crore seized in Sribhumi, owner absconds

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, September 18, said security forces seized 17,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.17 crore in Sribhumi district, with the owner of the consignment allegedly absconding.

In a post on X, Sarma said the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sribhumi Police recovered the abandoned tablets from Gangpar area of the district.

“Owner became Mr. India. Rs 1.17 cr didn’t. Mogambo khush nahi hua,” Sarma wrote, referring to the seizure and the suspected absconding of the person linked to the consignment.

The chief minister said an investigation is underway to trace those responsible for the abandoned Yaba tablets.

Yaba is a synthetic drug containing methamphetamine and caffeine and is commonly available in tablet form.

The seizure comes as Assam authorities continue to step up action against the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances in the state.