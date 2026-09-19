Assam: 17,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.17 crore seized in Sribhumi, owner absconds
BSF and Sribhumi Police seized 17,000 abandoned Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.17 crore in Assam's Gangpar area. The owner allegedly fled, and investigators are tracing those behind the consignment.
- Joint teams recovered the abandoned consignment from Gangpar area on Friday
- The chief minister shared the development through a post on X
- Sarma used film references while describing the suspect's alleged disappearance
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, September 18, said security forces seized 17,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.17 crore in Sribhumi district, with the owner of the consignment allegedly absconding.
In a post on X, Sarma said the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sribhumi Police recovered the abandoned tablets from Gangpar area of the district.
“Owner became Mr. India. Rs 1.17 cr didn’t. Mogambo khush nahi hua,” Sarma wrote, referring to the seizure and the suspected absconding of the person linked to the consignment.
The chief minister said an investigation is underway to trace those responsible for the abandoned Yaba tablets.
Yaba is a synthetic drug containing methamphetamine and caffeine and is commonly available in tablet form.
The seizure comes as Assam authorities continue to step up action against the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances in the state.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today