Assam: 176 beneficiaries receive cheques under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Margherita

As part of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund initiative, a total of 176 cheques were distributed on Thursday to deserving individuals from the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district.

The distribution ceremony took place at the Margherita MLA office in Segunbari and was conducted in the presence of MLA Bhaskar Sharma’s representative Dishen Tipomia and Margherita BJP Town Mandal President Sukhdev Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhdev Sharma credited Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for the state’s developmental momentum, stating, “Under the leadership of our dynamic and visionary Chief Minister, numerous progressive initiatives have been launched, including this special relief scheme aimed at supporting the financially distressed.”



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He also highlighted that this was not the first such distribution. “So far, over 5,000 people from the 83rd Margherita constituency have benefited under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, receiving direct financial support,” Sharma added.

The scheme continues to serve as a vital support mechanism for underprivileged and affected families across Assam, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to inclusive welfare.