In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, the Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a targeted operation aboard Train No. 12423 DN New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Guwahati on Saturday, acting on secret intelligence inputs.

During the operation, authorities seized a total of 17.8 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja) from the luggage of two passengers. The confiscated narcotics were packed in two separate consignments weighing approximately 10.407 kg and 7.394 kg.

The accused, identified as Sonu Mishra (29) and Monoj Kumar (27), both residents of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the spot. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them as part of an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate anti-drug operation, a joint team from Basistha Police Station and the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police raided a location in Nalapara, Guwahati.

During the raid, two suspected drug peddlers—Akash Swargiary (25) from Pamohi, Kamrup (M), and Robert Basumatry (25) from No. 1 Fasia, Harisinga, Udalguri, BTR—were apprehended.

Authorities recovered 4.57 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja), three mobile phones, and ₹5,800 in cash from their possession. Both individuals have been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.