Gossaigaon police, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hiren Kumar Deka, successfully seized a six-wheeler truck loaded with 18 cows, suspected to be transported illegally from outside the state.

The operation, executed with the assistance of the Grahampur police, took place on the under-construction 127 (B) National Highway.

The truck, bearing the registration number AS 28 AC 0523, was intercepted, leading to the arrest of the truck driver, Abu Saman Sheikh, and his assistant, Shafiqul Islam.

Both individuals are suspected to be deeply involved in the cattle smuggling racket.

Abu Saman Sheikh resides in Ambari Bhuyanpara, while Shafiqul Islam hails from South Kharuapara in Barpeta, specifically in Dhubri's Fakirganj area. Their arrest is expected to provide critical leads into the smuggling network operating across state borders.

The seized cows are now under the care of local authorities, who are ensuring their well-being.

Sub-Divisional Officer Hiren Kumar Deka praised the coordination and swift response of the Grahampur police team.