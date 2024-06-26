In a significant operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the New Bongaigaon junction in Bongaigaon district, authorities seized 18 gold biscuits and foreign currency during a raid on the Kaziranga Express.

The confiscated gold weighs approximately 360 grams. During the operation, four individuals were detained identified as Rahman, Madhu Kumar, Rajkumar Kaliaperumal, and Pragadiswaran.

The seized items were found in their possession. The authorities have launched a thorough investigation to uncover further details and connections related to this case.

A day earlier, an EGPD team from Dispur Police Station arrested two men, Hiramul Islam (24) from Bihpuria and Nazirul Islam (19) from Laluk, after seizing Rs 34,09,000 in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and a fake piece of gold from their vehicle.

The operation took place when the EGPD team intercepted the vehicle, registered as AS12 CC 0399, and conducted a search.

Also read: Assam: Two arrested with fake gold, Rs 34 lakh counterfeit currency in Guwahati