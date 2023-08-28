Plans are underway to establish 18 new toll gates across the state. The announcement of these new toll gates was made earlier this year in April. If approved, this move will bring the total number of toll gates in Assam to 27, with each gate potentially affecting the cost of goods transportation.

As part of the tollgate expansion initiative, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed concerns during an Assam Legislative Assembly session in April.

Currently, nine toll gates are operational under the administration of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), with an additional nine gates under construction. Plans for the construction of four more gates have also been confirmed, and five toll gates have already been completed.

The tollgate expansion project is being conducted in collaboration with the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and NHAI.