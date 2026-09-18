Assam: 18 of 25 Nagaon LS bypoll nominations found valid

The nomination papers of 18 of the 25 candidates contesting the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam have been found valid following scrutiny on September 18, according to an official statement.

Among those whose nominations have been accepted are BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is Saturday, after which the final list of candidates will be confirmed.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on October 6, while counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the Lok Sabha ahead of the Assam Assembly election earlier this year and joined the BJP. Bordoloi subsequently won the Dispur Assembly seat and became an MLA.

The Nagaon contest has drawn attention with candidates from the BJP, Congress and AIUDF in the fray, along with other contenders.

