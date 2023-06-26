Barpeta police on June 26 successfully apprehended an 18-year-old smuggler in Barpeta, Assam. Acting on a credible tip-off, the police swiftly conducted the operation, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The detained individual has been identified as Manirul Ali from Garemari Pathar. During the arrest, law enforcement authorities discovered two packets of narcotics in his possession, with a total weight of approximately 78.60 grams. The seizure serves as evidence of the suspect's involvement in drug smuggling activities.

This recent success follows another significant drug-related operation conducted by Assam Police in the Kamrup district. Acting on another tip-off, law enforcement authorities arrested two drug peddlers, hailing from a neighboring state, who were reportedly engaged in distributing narcotics within Assam. The diligent efforts of Kamrup Police resulted in the seizure of 2.2 kilograms of heroin cleverly concealed in soap boxes and packets.

Expressing his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of Kamrup Police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to commend the team. He praised their exceptional work in combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of the state's residents.