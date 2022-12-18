In a shocking incident, an 18 year old girl was abused by a group of miscreants in Guwahati near Basistha Chariali. According to reports , the girl was promised a job in the city and was brought from Tezpur. She was later sexually assaulted in an isolated place near Lokhra. Soon after the incident, the girl went to Basistha Police station and lodged a complaint against the miscreants.

According to her statement, Aminul Islam and Abu Abdullah were involved in the case. In no time , police arrested the two accused and registered a case against them. Police said that they are investigation the matter and action will be taken against the accused if found guilty.

Earlier in November , in a horrific incident, Assam police detained six teenaged boys for allegedly gang raping a minor girl in Karimganj district. All accused are 13 to 15 years old.

According to police sources, the 13-year-old survivor's family lodged a complaint at Kalinagar area under Ramkrishna Nagar police station alleging gangrape on November 1. The police launched a search operation and detained all the six accused.