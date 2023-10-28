In a major victory against insurgency in Assam, today 181 cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militant outfit today laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream.

In a special ceremony held at the Daulagupu stadium in Haflong, a total of 181 DNLA cadres laid down their weapons in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Apart from the Assam CM, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) CEM Debolal Gorlosa, Assam DGP GP Singh and ministers Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Barua and Nandita Gorlosa were also present. Additional DGP Hiren Nath and Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Kota were also present.

Along with the laying down of arms, distribution of one time financial grant of fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakh was also given to each former cadre of the DNLA during the ceremony, in order to help them return to the mainstream.

"Since May 2021, nearly 7,200 insurgents have surrendered in Assam & number of lives lost to extremist violence stands at zero, a stark contrast to the tragic toll of over 400 lives 2 decades ago. Making Assam insurgency-free is paramount in ensuring we become amongst the top 5 states of Bharat," said CM Sarma.

Noteworthy here is that the DNLA had earlier this year signed a peace agreement with the government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.