In anticipation of the upcoming General Elections to Lok Sabha, 2024, the Barpeta Election District is gearing up for a significant electoral event. With the Election Commission of India announcing a schedule spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, preparations are underway to ensure a smooth and inclusive voting process.

Barpeta Election District encompasses four Assembly Segments, namely Mandia, Chenga, Barpeta, and Pakabetbari, falling under two Parliamentary Constituencies - Dhubri (Mandia & Chenga) and Barpeta (Barpeta & Pakabetbari). Scheduled for phase 3 on May 7, 2024, this district boasts a total of 9,40,001 eligible voters, among whom 19 identify as third-gender individuals, marking a commitment to inclusivity in the electoral process.

With 1034 polling stations earmarked for the election district, including 258 critical stations, efforts are being made to ensure the integrity and accessibility of the voting process. Notably, there will be no vulnerable polling stations, emphasizing the commitment to security and fairness.

To further enhance inclusivity, measures such as the establishment of 4 Model Polling Stations (one in each LAC), 10 all-women polling stations staffed by female security personnel in Barpeta LAC, and 4 special polling stations for Persons with Disabilities (one in each LAC) are being implemented.

In addition to physical preparations, the district administration has set up a 24x7 Control Room to address any queries or malpractices related to the election. Helpline numbers (9401858754 , 9864643089) have been provided for immediate assistance, along with the national helpline number 1950 for the convenience of voters.

Ayush Garg, the Barpeta District Election Officer, has urged all residents to actively participate in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha Election. With nearly two million voters across Barpeta HPC, including constituencies from neighboring districts, the significance of this electoral exercise cannot be understated.

In the upcoming Barpeta HPC elections, a staggering 19,83,311 voters are poised to exercise their democratic right and determine the fate of their candidates. The district, comprising various election districts, is gearing up for a pivotal electoral showdown.

Among the notable statistics, Bongaigaon Election District boasts 16 Abhayapuri LAC with 1,83,812 voters and 18 Bongaigaon LAC with 1,70,466 voters. Meanwhile, in Bajali Election District, 21 Bhawanipur Sarbhog LAC flaunts 2,15,166 voters, and 26 Bajali LAC records 1,65,272 voters.

In Barpeta Election District, 24 Barpeta (SC) contains 1,70,638 voters, and 25 Pakabetbari LAC hosts 2,61,821 voters. Kamrup Election District sees 30 Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) LAC with 1,95,221 voters, while in Nalbari Election District, 38 Barkshetri LAC has 2,19,936 voters, 39 Nalbari LAC has 1,97,082 voters, and 40 Tihu boasts 2,03,897 voters, according to the Barpeta District Election report.

In a recent press meet, the District Election Officer (DEO) disclosed the crucial dates for the nomination process. Nomination filing will commence on April 19th, with scrutiny scheduled for April 20th. Candidates will have until April 22nd to withdraw their nominations.

The electorate will cast their votes on May 7th, marking a pivotal moment in the district's political landscape. The anticipation will culminate on June 4th with the counting of votes, determining the future leadership in Barpeta District. As the election fervor mounts, candidates and voters alike brace themselves for a significant electoral exercise ahead.

As the nation prepares for one of its most crucial democratic exercises, Barpeta Election District stands as a beacon of inclusivity and readiness, poised to uphold the democratic ideals of fairness, transparency, and representation.