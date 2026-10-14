A 19-year-old woman has died under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Lumding, with allegations of physical and mental harassment against her boyfriend coming to light following claims that she had posted a note on Instagram before her death.

The deceased has been identified as Saptami Debnath, a resident of the area near Jarangdisa Itabhata Chariali in Lumding. Her death has triggered concern in the locality, with demands for an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Preliminary information suggests that Saptami’s boyfriend, Rohit Das, who reportedly resides in the Fish Market area of Lumding, has been accused of subjecting her to physical and mental harassment. The allegations are yet to be independently verified.

According to the claims, Saptami had posted a note on her Instagram account before her death, in which she allegedly referred to the harassment she had faced. The contents of the post and the circumstances surrounding her death need to be established as part of the investigation.

Police have reportedly detained Rohit Das’s father in connection with the case. However, further details regarding the circumstances of the detention and the police investigation are awaited.

The exact cause of Saptami’s death, the circumstances leading up to the incident and the veracity of the allegations against her boyfriend remain unclear.

An official statement from the police is awaited. Demands have also been raised for a fair and impartial probe to establish the facts and determine whether the alleged harassment was connected to her death.