Acting on a tip-off, Behali Police, in collaboration with Forest Officials, arrested two individuals in Bahbari Pathar village for deer poaching. The suspects were caught in the act of consuming the poached deer.

The arrests took place following a coordinated operation by the local authorities, who responded promptly to the information received. The individuals are being charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which imposes stringent penalties for poaching and the illegal trade of wildlife.

According to officials, the poached deer was found in the possession of the accused, who were preparing and consuming it at the time of their arrest. The quick action by the police and forest department underscores their commitment to protecting wildlife and enforcing conservation laws.

The apprehended individuals will face legal proceedings as per the Wildlife Protection Act. The authorities have reiterated their dedication to curbing poaching activities and preserving the region's biodiversity.