The vigilante troops of Indian Army and state police personnel recovered arms and ammunition during an operation at Baghjan in Tinsukia district, Assam on February 11.

Acting on specific inputs, the army as well as the police carried out an operation at Baghjan in Tinsukia district and detained two persons identified as Brajnath Panicka (42) of Line 6 of Rupai Tea Estate and Niranta Baruah (46) of Bhatiyamkhal village in Kardaiguri respectively.

A pistol and several live bullets have been recovered from the two detainees.

The army and police claim the arrested duo are involved in arms smuggling, dacoity and drug trade.

The two detainees are being interrogated at Doom Dooma police station for further linkages to the incident.