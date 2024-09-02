Assam police on September 1 during a routine check in Sonari seized firearms and other suspicious items and arrested two persons in connection to the seizure.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Sattar and Niranjan Buragohain. Acting on inputs, law enforcement officials intercepted the duo and found them in possession of a pistol, live ammunition, two vehicles, and four mobile phones.

The swift and effective operation resulted in the seizure of these items, heightening concerns over potential unlawful activities in the area.

Both youths are currently being held at the Sonari police station, where further investigations are underway to determine the extent of their involvement in any criminal networks.

Also read: Assam launches health screening programme for children with heart and blood disorders in state