In a significant operation, Assam Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals at Badarpur railway station, thwarting their illegal entry into the country.



The arrested individuals were identified as 36-year-old Masum Khan, son of Rustam Khan from the Modelganj Police Station jurisdiction in Bangladesh, and 15-year-old Sonia Akhtar, daughter of Salim Uddin from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Authorities report that the duo illegally crossed the India-Bangladesh border through the Madhoppur (BD)-Agartala route and were on their way to Bangalore when they were intercepted by the Assam Police.

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In a swift and coordinated effort with the Border Security Force (BSF), the Assam Police ensured that both individuals were deported back to Bangladesh last night.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the arrest of the two Bangladeshi nationals. "Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by Assam Police. The apprehended individuals were identified as

1. Masum Khan, aged 36, son of Rustam Khan, Modelganj Police Station in Bangladesh,

2. Sonia Akhtar, a 15-year-old female, daughter of Salim Uddin, my Dhaka, Bangladesh.

They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (BD)-Agartala route and were en route to Bangalore.

In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night", wrote CM Sarma on X