With cases of robbery rising in the city, an on-duty cop became the latest target after two bike-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot on January 8.

The incident took place at Fatasil Ambari cycle factory, where the on-duty cop of Fatasil Police Station identified as Himmat Singh Sarkar was conducting a Naka checking last night when suddenly two bike borne miscreants came in front of the factory and snatched the mobile phone from the hands of the cop.

At a time when the city police have increased their crackdown on such incidents, cases of police being looted or robbed raises many questions on the safety and security of the common people as well.

Incidents of chain snatchers, bike borne miscreants snatching bags from pedestrians have been on the rise in the city. This latest incident of cops coming under the target of the miscreants has raised serious questions on the security concerns of the city.

In a sensational incident, four miscreants looted a businessman in Barpeta on January 6. The incident took place at Radhe Krishna Hardware in Kalahbhanga on Barpeta Road.

In the evening of January 6, a group of four miscreants showed pistols to the businessman and looted money.

The miscreants first entered the hardware store in the form of a customer and asked for the price of a rod of a particular company.

The group of miscreants then looted the businessman and proprietor of Radhe Krishna Hardware store Dipankar Saha after engaging in a scuffle, as alleged by store worker.

The gang of miscreants then dashed off from the store with around Rs 50,000.

Narrating the sensational incident, an employee of the hardware store said, “Me and boss were both engaged in some accounting work, when suddenly four persons entered the store and asked for the price of a rod. Then after few minutes one of the four persons took out a dao (knife), while another took out a pistol and aimed at my boss. I managed to move out of the store and alert the labours staying nearby. But when I reached the store with the people, my boss said that the miscreants looted all the money available in the store and left on their bikes”.

Barpeta police rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Also read : Assam: Hardware store owner looted at gunpoint by miscreants in Barpeta