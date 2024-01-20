The alert and vigilant troops of Border Security Force of Border Outpost Sishumara and Boreralga, who were on special Boat patrolling during the early hours of January 20 2024, observed some stealth and suspicious movement of suspected EFC in Hatsingimari under South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

On further search operation, the alert and vigilant troops, assessed the situation and immediately swung into action and seized two suspected EFC boat loaded with sugar.

When the boats were searched by the troops they recovered 228 sugar bags (11,400 kg) loaded on it which were immediately seized. The total value of seized sugar is Rs 4,56,000 and the seized boat is Rs 1,65,000

The BSF troops of 45 BN BSF committed to stop the trans-border crimes like smuggling etc by arresting of smugglers/couriers and seizing of contraband items which are illegally crossing the IB

The vigilant BSF troops immediately seized the consignment and initiated further course of action of the seized items.

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