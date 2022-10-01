In a tragic incident, two brothers were killed and one injured in a road accident in Assam’s Sivasagar district on September 30 night.

The incident took place in the Konwarpur area in the Kari Gaon village in the Sivasagar district.

The brothers were identified as Shiromani Konwar (24) and Ajay Konwar while the injured person has been identified as Pradyuman Bairagi.

Notably, Shiromani Konwar was a karate coach and also a player at the national level.

Recently, a team led by him at the Assam Youth Olympics also made a name for itself by winning the medal.

The incident occurred when a two-wheeler lost control and crashed into a tree, as a result, two brothers died on the spot.

Following the incident, all three were immediately taken to hospital by locals.

Several local associations, including the All Assam Karate Association and Sivasagar District Karate Association, have expressed their condolences.

