Guwahati police have apprehended 2cyber criminals involved in a massive fraud scheme, looting Rs 2 crore from victims within a week.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Papu Das from Fatashil and Nizam Ali from Sonapur. They used the internet to carry out fraudulent activities, targeting bank accounts of common citizens.

The cybercriminals employed tactics such as fake phone calls and messages to dupe their victims into revealing sensitive banking information. Subsequently, they accessed these accounts and siphoned off large sums of money, totaling Rs 2 crore.

To conceal their illicit gains, both criminals deposited the looted money into a current account. Additionally, they rented a businessman's current account for Rs 25 lakh, promising him a return of Rs 25 lakh within a week.

Upon receiving reports of the fraudulent activities, cyber police launched a thorough investigation, conducting marathon interrogations of businessmen believed to be associated with the criminal network. This has led to revelations about the involvement of a larger circle in the fraudulent scheme.