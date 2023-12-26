Two gazetted officers, Priyanka Deka and Jayanta Doley, implicated in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam, reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in Guwahati for questioning on Tuesday.

They were summoned by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the scam. Reports suggest that both officials allegedly secured their recruitment through unfair means. Doley's scores in English, General Science, and History papers were significantly increased, and despite failing his mains exam, he secured the position of superintendent of taxes.

Deka's marks in Law and Social Sciences papers were also mysteriously upgraded. The officials are expected to face intense questioning as authorities aim to resolve the long-standing case.

The SIT has also summoned two more gazetted officers for questioning in connection with the APSC scam.

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